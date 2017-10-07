USS Fitzgerald Moves to Dry Dock

YOKOSUKA Japan -- USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) is scheduled to move into a dry dock on Fleet Activities Yokosuka July 11 to continue repairs and assessments of the damage sustained from a June 17 collision with the merchant vessel ACX Crystal.
Preparations for the move included installation of a temporary patch on the hull beneath the water line as well as dewatering and defueling of affected spaces. Fitzgerald Sailors participated in all preparations and continue to resume their normal routine.
During the docking period, the technical community will conduct assessments that will inform options for long term repairs.
