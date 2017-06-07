(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    COLORADO NATIONAL GUARD NEWS RELEASE: Colo. National Guard field artillery battalion Soldiers return from deployment to Middle East

    HIMARS gunnery validates war fighters

    CENTENNIAL, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2017

    Courtesy Story

    Colorado National Guard

    FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
    Friday, Jul. 7, 2017

    CONTACT:
    Colorado Army National Guard Capt. Ronald Bailey, 720-250-1031

    CENTENNIAL, Colo. – Family, friends and dignitaries will welcome home a Colorado Army National Guard Task Force of approximately 120 Soldiers from B Battery, 3rd Battalion, 157th Field Artillery, at a ceremony in Denver July 8.

    The unit deployed for about a year to the Middle East, in support of Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield and the war against ISIS.

    Soldiers from 3-157th Field Artillery Battalion hail from units and communities across Colorado.

    B Battery was the first element of the COARNG’s 169th Field Artillery Brigade to fire artillery rounds in combat operations.

    While deployed, they executed a theater security cooperation mission under the 29th Infantry Division increasing interoperability knowledge with U.S. partners in the region.

    “The Soldiers of B Battery made a significant impact in the fight against ISIS in both Iraq and Syria,” said Army Maj. William DiProfio, Battalion Commander. “Their professionalism and superior execution of operations were a great credit to the Colorado Army National Guard and the United State Army as a whole. It's important to remember that these Soldiers don't do it alone and we are grateful to the families and employers of these Soldiers for their continued support and we look forward to welcoming them home.”

    “Colorado National Guard Soldiers are vigilant, ready and literally at the tip of the spear in defense of our nation and allies,” The Adjutant General of Colorado U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael Loh said. “This unit has been defending freedom by supporting the warfight.”

    The unit has mobilized numerous times during the past decade including in 2009 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

    The ceremony, which will be held at the Evie Dennis Campus, Build 1, Student Union, 4800 Telluride Street, Denver, starting at 9:30 a.m., is open to the public.

    -30-

    FOR ASSIGNMENT EDITORS: News media representatives should arrive no later than 9:00 a.m. For questions, please contact Army National Guard Capt. Ronald Bailey, 720-250-1031, or ronald.c.bailey.mil@mail.mil

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COLORADO NATIONAL GUARD NEWS RELEASE: Colo. National Guard field artillery battalion Soldiers return from deployment to Middle East, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

