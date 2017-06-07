COLORADO NATIONAL GUARD NEWS RELEASE: Colo. National Guard field artillery battalion Soldiers return from deployment to Middle East

Courtesy Photo | Two High Mobility Artillery Rocket System weapons systems (green), with 3rd Battalion,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Two High Mobility Artillery Rocket System weapons systems (green), with 3rd Battalion, 157th Field Artillery Regiment, wait at observation point 10 during a live-fire table VI gunnery, March 29, Udairi Range Complex, Kuwait. The purpose of the live-fire gunnery is to validate and qualify the three-man teams required to operate a HIMARS. (U.S. photo by Sgt. Kimberly Browne, USARCENT Public Affairs.) see less | View Image Page

Friday, Jul. 7, 2017



Colorado Army National Guard Capt. Ronald Bailey, 720-250-1031



CENTENNIAL, Colo. – Family, friends and dignitaries will welcome home a Colorado Army National Guard Task Force of approximately 120 Soldiers from B Battery, 3rd Battalion, 157th Field Artillery, at a ceremony in Denver July 8.



The unit deployed for about a year to the Middle East, in support of Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield and the war against ISIS.



Soldiers from 3-157th Field Artillery Battalion hail from units and communities across Colorado.



B Battery was the first element of the COARNG’s 169th Field Artillery Brigade to fire artillery rounds in combat operations.



While deployed, they executed a theater security cooperation mission under the 29th Infantry Division increasing interoperability knowledge with U.S. partners in the region.



“The Soldiers of B Battery made a significant impact in the fight against ISIS in both Iraq and Syria,” said Army Maj. William DiProfio, Battalion Commander. “Their professionalism and superior execution of operations were a great credit to the Colorado Army National Guard and the United State Army as a whole. It's important to remember that these Soldiers don't do it alone and we are grateful to the families and employers of these Soldiers for their continued support and we look forward to welcoming them home.”



“Colorado National Guard Soldiers are vigilant, ready and literally at the tip of the spear in defense of our nation and allies,” The Adjutant General of Colorado U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael Loh said. “This unit has been defending freedom by supporting the warfight.”



The unit has mobilized numerous times during the past decade including in 2009 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.



The ceremony, which will be held at the Evie Dennis Campus, Build 1, Student Union, 4800 Telluride Street, Denver, starting at 9:30 a.m., is open to the public.



FOR ASSIGNMENT EDITORS: News media representatives should arrive no later than 9:00 a.m. For questions, please contact Army National Guard Capt. Ronald Bailey, 720-250-1031, or ronald.c.bailey.mil@mail.mil



