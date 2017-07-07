Navy Recruiting Command Receives New Commander

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (July 7, 2017) -- Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) bid farewell to one admiral and welcomed aboard another at a change of command ceremony held July 7 at Naval Support Activity Mid-South.



Rear Adm. Peter A. Garvin relieved Rear Adm. Jeffrey W. Hughes as commander of NRC.



Hughes has led NRC since September 2015.



During his tour at NRC, Hughes led a team of 6,500 officers, Sailors, civilians and contractors across the Nation and around the world. During Hughes’ watch, Navy Recruiting Command recruited more than 70,664 of America's best and brightest men and women into our active and reserve enlisted ranks and commissioned more than 6,130 officers into the U.S. Navy.



In a message to the command, Hughes thanked his Navy Recruiting Team for their commitment to the mission and each other, their unwavering dedication, and their boldness in innovating and leading through change.



“This remarkable team continues to extend their record performance for meeting the mission, now over the 10 year mark despite greater challenges in the marketplace,” said Hughes. “What makes me most proud is how you embraced the enhanced force protection imperative and commenced a sweeping transformation effort that will make Navy Recruiting the undisputed talent acquisition leader in the DoD sector for another decade. By far the most professionally rewarding experience of my career.”



Garvin is reporting to NRC after completing a successful tour as executive assistant to the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.



Garvin received a Bachelor of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering (Astronautics track) from the United States Naval Academy. He also earned a Master of Science degree in National Security and Strategic Studies from the National War College and is an alumnus of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Seminar XXI program.



With a wealth of experience across the Navy and joint arenas, Garvin looks forward to joining the team to help NRC further reach their goal of recruiting the 21st century Sailor.



“I’m excited to join recruiting nation and lend my shoulder to the effort in tackling the challenges and seizing the opportunities brought about by change,” said Garvin. "Recruiters have one of the toughest jobs in the Navy and my goal is to build upon the transformation begun by my predecessor."



Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. Robert Burke served as the presiding officer for the change of command ceremony and gave remarks as the guest speaker for the event.



“You’ve led by example, “ said Burke to Hughes. “Pushed your team to new heights, and cared for them every step of the way. And, in doing so, you’ve accomplished some incredible things with a team that works together as a well-oiled machine—delivering results in an increasingly challenging market for talent.”



NRC consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions and 26 Navy Recruiting Districts that serve more than 1,477 recruiting stations across the country.



NRC's mission is to leverage an inspirational culture to inform, attract, influence and hire the highest quality candidates from America's diverse talent pool to allow America's Navy to assure mission success and establish the foundation for Sailors to thrive in a life-changing experience.

