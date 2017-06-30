(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CQB Instructors Maintain High Standards Through Progression Training

    MCSFR Instructor Progression Training

    Close Quarters Battle instructors with Training Co., Marine Corps Security Force Regiment conduct instructor progression training at NSA Northwest Annex, Chesapeake, Va., June 30, 2017.

    CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2017

    Story by Cpl. Logan Snyder 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command

    “This is important because all instructors must maintain the standards so they can effectively teach and demonstrate those skills to the students,” said Staff Sgt. Joseph Pistone, CQB course chief, Training Co., MCSFR.
    Instructor progression takes place over two weeks and includes being evaluated on skills such as room-to-room clearing, floor-to-floor clearing, specific techniques with the rifle and pistol, and testing their knowledge on other interior tactics. The instructors complete annual rifle and pistol ranges but with faster reactive drills specific to situations the Marines would face in a CQB environment.
    “CQB is an ever-changing environment and we are always looking for more efficient ways to eliminate threats and take down enclosures while providing self-preservation for the Marines,” said Sgt. Cameron Gayheart, CQB instructor, Training Co., MCSFR.
    During the course they spend time researching tactics and concepts that apply to the Marine Corps Security Force’s mission, and incorporate them into their dry-run rehearsals and live fire scenario training.
    After completion of the progression training, instructors have better honed their skills and knowledge of the concepts of close quarters battle and interior tactics in order to confidently instruct their next course.

