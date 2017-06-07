Naval Support Activity Bethesda (NSAB) will start issuing new parking permits in mid-July beginning with red permit holders.





NSAB Transportation Officer Ryan Emery said the redistribution of parking permits helps the installation better track who has parking permits.





“We’ll be relying upon our mission partners to provide us with lists of staff who will receive a new permit based on their cap limit,” Emery said. “Each mission partner has a limit based on their population size in relation to the population on the installation.”







The new parking permits have a holographic sticker with NSAB’s logo, which is expected to reduce the number of counterfeit permits, he said.





Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (red permits) is scheduled to distribute in July followed by Uniformed Service University of the Health Sciences (green permits),then all other commands (purple permits), and finishing with barracks residents (blue and yellow permits).



The redistribution is expected to go to September as he said there are several thousand permits to give out.



People should make sure their vehicle is properly registered with the Pass and ID office, he said.



Emery said the new parking garage on Stokes Road will be a red-permit parking facility and is expected to open this summer. Other changes include the parking garage adjacent to Navy Gateway Inns and Suites will have red-permit spaces on the upper levels and the N-lot adjacent to the Armed Forces Radiobiology Research Unit will become a green-

permitted lot.



“Folks with purple permits will have to start targeting Building 17 or the Z-lot,” he said. “We’re going to get the large vehicles out [of the Z-lot] so the majority of the spaces will be available for purple-permit parking.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2017 Date Posted: 07.07.2017 Story ID: 240387 Location: BETHESDA, MD, US This work, Parking Permit Redistribution Starts in July, by Andrew Damstedt