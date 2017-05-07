FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
July 6, 2017
CONTACT: Colorado National Guard Public Affairs,
Maj. Darin Overstreet, ng.co.coarng.list.staff-pao@mail.mil, 720-250-1053
Colo. National Guard to support Summit County with aerial firefighting
CENTENNIAL, Colo. – Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, via a verbal executive order, authorized the Colorado National Guard to assist civil authorities fight the Peak 2 fire, near Breckenridge, in Summit County.
Authorities requested aerial firefighting capabilities.
The request includes two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and two CH-47 Chinook helicopters from the Colorado Army National Guard.
“We’re here to support our neighbors in Summit County,” said the Adjutant General of Colorado U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael Loh, who commands the Colorado National Guard. “I have the utmost confidence in the readiness of our well-trained and experienced Soldiers and Airmen.”
Aircraft from the CW5 David R. Carter Army Aviation Support Facility based at Buckley Air Force Base, Aurora, arrived at the incident command air base for a mission brief at noon. They will continue to support firefighting operations at the discretion of the incident commander. The crews are members of 2nd Battalion, 135th General Support Aviation.
Each helicopter is equipped with an aerial water bucket, which is capable of carrying and delivering up to 500 (Black Hawk) or 2,000 (Chinook) gallons of water, or fire retardant slurry, at one time.
For more information about fire operations, contact the Summit County Sheriff Public Information Officer.
-30-
Follow us: http://co.ng.mil | www.facebook.com/CONG1860 | www.Twitter.com/CONG1860 | www.Youtube.com/CONGPAOTV | www.Flickr.com/CONationalGuard
Photo collection of aerial firefighting operations: https://www.flickr.com/photos/conationalguard/collections/72157679890010760/
Fact Sheets:
UH-60 Black Hawk
http://www.fi-aeroweb.com/Defense/UH-60-Black-Hawk.html
CH-47 Chinook
http://www.boeing.com/defense/ch-47-chinook
Aerial water bucket system
http://www.sei-ind.com/products/bambi-bucket-standard
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2017 15:45
|Story ID:
|240300
|Location:
|CENTENNIAL, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Colo. National Guard to support Summit County with aerial firefighting, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT