Former Colorado National Guard armory to become Western Slope veteran one stop

Thursday, July 6, 2017



CENTENNIAL, Colo. – A former state-owned Colorado National Guard armory in Grand Junction will become a Western Slope veteran one stop.



On behalf of Governor John Hickenlooper, the Adjutant General of Colorado and Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Military and Veterans Affairs U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael A. Loh will formally announce the project to local officials, legislators, veterans service providers, and veterans at the Colorado Army National Guard Readiness Center in Grand Junction, Colo., at 10 a.m., July 12, 2017.



“The one stop will make community resources much more accessible for our Western Slope Colorado military members, veterans, and their families, who will have a new facility located nearer to them, filled with a range of services that they need,” Hickenlooper said.



“With the Governor’s leadership, the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs is continuing to invest in the Western Slope to better serve our military members, veterans, and their families,” Loh said. “The addition of a veteran one stop will centralize resources under one roof, making it easier for those who serve or have served, and their families, to obtain community assistance.”



During the past 10 years, the Department has executed construction projects on the Western Slope with an economic impact of nearly $30 million in state and federal funds, bringing many jobs to the region. This includes the new COARNG readiness center and the Veterans Cemetery of Western Colorado expansion in Grand Junction.



About $3 million in state funds from the General Fund will finance the renovation of 14,545 square feet of space. The Western Slope veteran one stop will open its doors May 2019, at 428 28 Road, Grand Junction.



The project will bring construction-related jobs to the community.

Contracts will be awarded during October 2017. Contractors interested in submitting bids for the project should follow the state selection process instructions on this website: https://codpavss.hostams.com/webapp/PRDVSS1X1/AltSelfService





The DMVA consists of the CONG, Division of Veterans Affairs, and Colorado Wing of the Civil Air Patrol, totaling more than 6,700 Soldiers, Airmen, state employees, and volunteers. The DMVA: supports the Division of the CONG in delivering land, air, space, and cyber power in support of state and federal operations; enables the DVA to deliver high quality services to the state’s military members, veterans, and their families; and, oversees the operations of the CAP in delivering aerospace education and emergency services.



