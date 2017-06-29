Col. Paul E. Owen takes command of USACE Southwestern Division

Photo By Jay Townsend | Col. Paul E. Owen took command of the Southwestern Division today in a ceremony...... read more read more Photo By Jay Townsend | Col. Paul E. Owen took command of the Southwestern Division today in a ceremony officiated by Lt. Gen. Todd T. Semonite, Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Owen receives Corps of Engineers, Southwestern Division flag from Lt. Gen. Todd T. Semonite during a change of command ceremony in Dallas, Texas today. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS—Col. Paul E. Owen took command of the Southwestern Division today in a ceremony officiated by Lt. Gen. Todd T. Semonite, Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Owen assumed command from Brig. Gen. David C. Hill, who has served as the commander since 2014 and will take command of the Corps’ Transatlantic Division in July.



Speaking to the sponsors and government representatives gathered for the event, Owen said, “I fully understand that our USACE mission is directly linked to the many essential government services that your constituents expect you to deliver every day. I look forward to gaining an in depth understanding of your requirements and how USACE can help you achieve mission success.”



Owen also directed his remarks to the SWD workforce at the ceremony, addressing his “great appreciation of the exceptionally high level of dedication, professionalism, and pride that exists in our USACE civilian workforce.



“I’ve learned to trust your experience and judgment, and I know that our success as a team is dependent on you. I look forward to getting to know the incredible team in Southwestern Division. I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as your commander. “



Owen comes to SWD from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters in Washington, D.C. where he served as the Chief of Staff. He received his commission from the United States Military Academy in 1990, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering. He holds a Master of Science in Engineering Management from Missouri University of Science and Technology, and a Master of Science in Nuclear Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.



As the SWD Commander and Division Engineer, Owen will oversee hundreds of water resource developments and military design and construction projects.



The Southwestern Division, headquartered in Dallas, is one of nine Corps of Engineers regional commands. With District Offices in Little Rock, Arkansas, Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Galveston and Fort Worth, Texas, it encompasses all or part of seven states, and covers some 2.3 million acres of public land and water with an annual program totaling nearly $2.6 billion.