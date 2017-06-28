Public invited for Melton Hill Lock tour on Clinch River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 28, 2017) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District and Tennessee Valley Authority invite the public for a free tour of Melton Hill Lock at Clinch River mile 23.1 in Lenoir City, Tenn., Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.



Four groups of 25 will be able to tour the facility at 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., and 11 a.m. Eastern Time. Pre-registration is required for all tour guests (including minors) at http://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080948a4a92eaafa7-melton. The deadline to register is Aug. 11, 2017. Personal information collected during sign-up is used for security background checks.



Tour Details and Rules



• All facilities are ADA accessible.

• Only visitors with approval and confirmation will be permitted on the tour. No substitutions or additions are allowed.

• All participants over 16 years of age must provide photo identification upon arrival for the tour.

• Visitors may not carry packages, backpacks, or other containers during the tour.

• No high-heel, open heel shoes, including clogs and crocs or bare feet, will be allowed on a tour. Tennis shoes are recommended.

• All children 16 and under must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or responsible adult during the tour.

• Any increase in threat conditions can result in approved tours being canceled with little notice. We regret any inconvenience this may cause.



Location



From Interstate 75 - take exit 81 to Highway 321 North. Take the first right after crossing the Clinch River. From I-40 take exit 364 to Highway 321 North. Take the first right after crossing the Clinch River. (Note that there is no street address at this location)



Background



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District operates and maintains the 75-by 400-foot lock at the Tennessee Valley Authority project. Melton Hill Lock and Dam began operating in 1963 and extended commercial navigation 40 miles up the Clinch River to Clinton, Tenn. This provides development to the area between Knoxville and Oak Ridge.



(The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps or http://www.facebook.com/lakecumberland, and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. Go to www.tva.gov for more information about the Tennessee Valley Authority.)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2017 Date Posted: 06.28.2017 13:58 Story ID: 239486 Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Public invited for Melton Hill Lock tour on Clinch River, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.