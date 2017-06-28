Public invited for Wilson Lock tour on Tennessee River

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District and Tennessee Valley Authority...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District and Tennessee Valley Authority invite the public for a free tour of Wilson Lock at Tennessee River mile 259.4 in Florence, Ala., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Click on the link below for more information and to register! The deadline to register is Aug. 4, 2017.﻿ see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 28, 2017) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District and Tennessee Valley Authority invite the public for a free tour of Wilson Lock at Tennessee River mile 259.4 in Florence, Ala., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.



Four groups of 25 will be able to tour the facility at 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., and 11 a.m. Pre-registration is required for all tour guests (including minors) at http://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080948a4a92eaafa7-wilson. The deadline to register is Aug. 4, 2017. Personal information collected during sign-up is used for security background checks.



Tour Details and Rules



• All facilities are ADA accessible.

• Only visitors with approval and confirmation will be permitted on the tour. No substitutions or additions are allowed.

• All participants over 16 years of age must provide photo identification upon arrival for the tour.

• Visitors may not carry packages, backpacks, or other containers during the tour.

• No high-heel, open heel shoes, including clogs and crocs or bare feet, will be allowed on a tour. Tennis shoes are recommended.

• All children 16 and under must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or responsible adult during the tour.

• Any increase in threat conditions can result in approved tours being canceled with little notice. We regret any inconvenience this may cause.



Location



The address is 704 South Wilson Dam Road, Florence, AL 37347



Background



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District operates and maintains the 110-by 600-foot lock at the Tennessee Valley Authority project. The original project was completed by the Corps in 1927. In 1959, TVA completed the main single-lift lock, along with several related improvements, to replace the old and inadequate double-lift lockage system. It began operating Nov. 10. 1959. The modified auxiliary lock was reopened on Feb. 9, 1961. It is the highest single lift lock east of the Rocky Mountains with a normal lift of between 93 and 100 feet.



(The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps or http://www.facebook.com/lakecumberland, and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. Go to www.tva.gov for more information about the Tennessee Valley Authority.)