Public invited for Nickajack Lock tour on Tennessee River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 28, 2017) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District and Tennessee Valley Authority invite the public for a free tour of Nickajack Lock at Tennessee River mile 424.7 in Jasper, Tenn., Saturday, July 15, 2017. Check in for the tours will be at the Shell Mound Campground about a half mile from the lock.



Four groups of 25 will be able to tour the facility at 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., and 11 a.m. Pre-registration is required for all tour guests (including minors) at http://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080948a4a92eaafa7-nickajack. The deadline to register is July 6, 2017. Personal information collected during sign-up is used for security background checks.



Tour Details and Rules



• All facilities are ADA accessible.

• Only visitors with approval and confirmation will be permitted on the tour. No substitutions or additions are allowed.

• All participants over 16 years of age must provide photo identification upon arrival for the tour.

• Visitors may not carry packages, backpacks, or other containers during the tour.

• No high-heel, open heel shoes, including clogs and crocs or bare feet, will be allowed on a tour. Tennis shoes are recommended.

• All children 16 and under must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or responsible adult during the tour.

• Any increase in threat conditions can result in approved tours being canceled with little notice. We regret any inconvenience this may cause.



Location



The address is 3490 TVA Road, Jasper, TN 37347. Check in for the tours will be at the Shell Mound Campground about a half mile from the lock.



Background



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District operates and maintains the 110-by 600-foot lock at the Tennessee Valley Authority project. Nickajack Lock began operating in 1967 and can lift as many as nine of today’s large barges at a time.



(The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps or http://www.facebook.com/lakecumberland, and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. Go to www.tva.gov for more information about the Tennessee Valley Authority.)