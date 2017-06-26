1st FW keeps Airmen, F-22s covered

While the 1st Fighter Wing is home to more than 1,300 Airmen and an abundance of aircraft reaching more than 12,000 flying hours each year, their top priority is the safety and well-being of those Airmen.

With Airmen in mind, in April 2017, the 1st FW finished construction on 18 canvas-topped sun shelters. The shelters provide the maintainers, crew chiefs and ammunition Airmen protection from the sun. Also, they provide cover against the elements Virginia may throw their way to include rain, strong winds, hail, sleet and snow. No matter the weather conditions, the shelters help Airmen continue their work to keep the mission going.

“We try to find things to benefit the quality of life for our Airmen,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Carrie Schwartz, 94th Aircraft Maintenance Unit assistant officer in charge. “This was an opportunity for us to give them something to maximize and improve their work environment.”

Previously, due to harsh weather conditions, the F-22 Raptor had to be towed into the hangar to conduct maintenance. Now with the improvement of the sun shelters, the Airmen and equipment are better protected against that weather.

According to Schwartz, not having to tow the aircraft to the hanger will save an average of 2,900 man-hours annually.

Not only do the shelters save time, but they save money as well. Each shelter is equipped with solar paneling to conserve energy as part of the “Go Green Initiative”, meaning there is no need to run external power under the flightline.

Saving time, money and improving the work environment for the Airmen wasn’t the only intention for the sun shelters, they also to provide needed protection for the F-22s.

Due to their low observational capabilities, it is very important to keep the exterior of the aircraft in the best condition. The sun shelters provide a barrier, protecting the aircraft from corrosion and damage the weather may cause, ultimately saving the Air Force money.

The sun shelters also provide better working conditions for Airmen who work on the flightline at night.

Before the sun shelters were built, Airmen had to use a flashlight to properly perform their job. With the over-head lights the shelter provides, Airmen to can do their jobs without concern, maximizing their capabilities to better perform their job, night or day.

“Our sun shelters have lights on the bottom, the mid-section and the top, so now we are able to illuminate the entire aircraft,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Branson Hernandez, 27th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief. “This allows us to more effectively do maintenance at night, at dusk or at dawn.”

From a distance the sun shelters may look like oversized umbrellas, but to the 1st FW Airmen and F-22s on the flightline, they allow the mission to continue running smoothly, saving both time and money.

