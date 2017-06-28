Demonstration team visits children in Colombia

Photo By Airman 1st Class Kathryn Reaves | This week’s flashback Friday is about inspiring the next generation. On June 27,...... read more read more

Photo By Airman 1st Class Kathryn Reaves | This week’s flashback Friday is about inspiring the next generation. On June 27, 2006, the F16 Viper Demonstration Team visited approximately 30 children at Clinica Infantil Santa Ana, a children’s hospital in Medellin, Colombia, while in the country to perform in the third annual international air show in Rio Negro. Multiple aircrews participating in the air show also hosted children from the clinic and a local orphanage at the air show grounds. Through the visit, the demonstration team aimed to create positive change in young people – one of the team’s purposes. The team is scheduled to participate in the 2017 version of the show in July. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Christina Mundy) see less | View Image Page