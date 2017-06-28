(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Demonstration team visits children in Colombia

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Kathryn Reaves

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2017

    Story by Airman 1st Class Kathryn Reaves 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    This week’s flashback Friday is about inspiring the next generation.

    On June 27, 2006, the F16 Viper Demonstration Team visited approximately 30 children at Clinica Infantil Santa Ana, a children’s hospital in Medellin, Colombia, while in the country to perform in the third annual international air show in Rio Negro.

    Multiple aircrews participating in the air show also hosted children from the clinic and a local orphanage at the air show grounds.

    Through the visit, the demonstration team aimed to create positive change in young people – one of the team’s purposes.

    The team is scheduled to participate in the 2017 version of the show in July.

