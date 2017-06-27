MCIPAC bids farewell to Malavet, welcomes Rock

Photo By Sgt. Jessica Collins | CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, Japan— Brig. Gen. Paul J. Rock Jr. speaks during the Marine...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jessica Collins | CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, Japan— Brig. Gen. Paul J. Rock Jr. speaks during the Marine Corps Installations Pacific Change of Command Ceremony June 27 aboard Camp Foster, Japan. A change of command is a time-honored ceremony where the passing of all responsibilities, authority, and accountability are ceremoniously passed from one commander to another. Rock took command from Malavet, who will be the new Director of Strategy, Policy and Plans, U.S. Pacific Command. (U.S. Marine photo by PFC Kelcey Seymour) see less | View Image Page

CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, Japan – Maj. Gen. Joaquin F. Malavet transferred his responsibilities as Commanding General of Marine Corps Installations Pacific-Marine Corps Base Camp Smedley D. Butler, Japan to Brig. Gen. Paul J. Rock Jr. June 27 aboard Camp Foster.



A change of command is a time-honored ceremony where the passing of all responsibilities, authority, and accountability are ceremoniously passed from one commander to another. The new commander’s acceptance of the organizational colors represents his commitment to the Marines, sailors, and civilians now under his charge.



Malavet, who will be the new Director of Strategy, Policy and Plans, U.S. Pacific Command, praised all the professionals serving with MCIPAC, and identified them as the power and strength behind MCIPAC. Malavet also spoke highly of Rock and the future that is to come.



“Rocket is a strategic thinker.” Malavet said, “There is no doubt he will lead and take MCIPAC to the highest level.”



Prior to becoming the MCIPAC commanding general, Rock, also known by his call sign “Rocket.” was the Director of Strategy, Policy, and Plans at U.S. Southern Command.



According to Rock, the more he learned about MCIPAC and its mission, the more he was impressed by its scope, scale, and operational importance. He said he was looking forward to working with the diverse network of military and civilian personnel integral to MCIPAC’s mission.



“I look at it this way.” Rock said, “III Marine Expeditionary Force is the arrow, whether it is one bringing relief and assistance or combat power and victory. Therefore, if III MEF is the arrow, MCIPAC is the archer’s bow. We must be strong so that the arrow flies true.”



Rock will continue the MCIPAC legacy in replacing Malavet. During his command, Malavet led multiple bi-lateral and multi-lateral strategic engagements with allies and partners across the Indo-Asia-Pacific Region.



Malavet continued to show his confidence in his friend and fellow Marine, ending his speech saying, “As you always do Rocket, keep winning.”