The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce and Junction City County Military Affairs Council honored 100 local veterans during a breakfast June 22, at the Geary County Convention Center in Junction City, Kansas.



Beginning in 2016, Junction City Mayor, Chief Warrant Officer 3 (Ret.) Phyllis Fitzgerald sought out 100 stories from veterans who have served in the Big Red One over the last century in celebration of the 100th Anniversary.



“What better way to honor the First Infantry Division’s birthday than to honor veterans that chose Junction City and Geary County as their home after their military service,” said Fitzgerald.



Of the 100 veterans interviewed, 66 were able to attend the MAC breakfast. Tim Echevarria, Steve Milton and John Abel each shared their stories with the audience.



Echevarria started his Army career at Fort Riley in 1955. He served 24 years and 10 months with artillery units throughout the Army, was the command sergeant major of the 1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment, and finally the Division Artillery command sergeant major from September 1977 to November 1979. Echevarria and his family stayed in Junction City because they had two children in school, his wife was a register nurse at Irwin Army Community Hospital and they built a home in Milford.



“I started my career here and ended my career here at Fort Riley,” Echevarria said. “I was, I am, and will always be a Big Red One Soldier.”



All of the stories have been compiled into a book, titled, “What is your Big Red One Story?” which is on file with the historical records of First Infantry Division in Cantigny in Wheaton, Illinois.



For her hard work and dedication to the project, Col. John Cyrulik, commander of the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, First Infantry Division inducted Fitzgerald as an honorary, lifetime member of the Big Red One, 1st Infantry Division.

“I couldn’t be more humble and proud to induct Mayor Fitzgerald as a lifetime member into the Big Red One,” Cyrulik said. “We reserve that honor for those teammates who are the most distinguished veterans of our division.”



The breakfast concluded with the presentation of the book, “What is Your Big Red One Story?” Every veteran who contributed their story received a copy of the 100 stories compilation.