JMRC Soldiers win 7ATC's Best Warrior Competition

Grafenwoehr, Germany (June 23, 2017) -- There were 10 Soldiers who were looking forward to the end of a long week. Out of the 10, there were eight who finished the 7th Army Training Command's (7ATC) Best Warrior Competition (BWC) here, June 20-23.



The BWC tested the competitors' Soldier skills, endurance, intellect and stamina through a series of challenging events. The winners will move on to represent the 7ATC at the U.S. Army Europe Best Warrior Competition in August.



The winners of the competition were: Spc. Jacob Henriksen, an infantryman with 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment (1-4 IN); Staff Sgt. William Threadgill, an Observer/Coach-Trainer at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center; and 1st Lt. Wesley Sickman, a platoon leader also representing 1-4 IN.



"I'm competing for the Best Warrior because it gives me the chance to prove that I am the best," said Henriksen, 20 years old and a native from Lino Lakes, Minnesota.



Competing alongside the winners were: Spc. Sheldon Lyman, a medic at the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy (7th Army NCOA); Spc. Taben Miller, a human resources specialist with 1-4 IN; Spc. Marcanthony Rigatti, a nobel networking specialist with the Joint Multinational Simulation Center; Staff Sgt. Ivan Rodriguez, an instructor at the 7th Army NCOA; and 1st Lt. Mitchell Hansen, a platoon leader in 1-4 IN.



The competition was comprised of 22 events, starting early in the morning and dragging late into the evenings with little rest in between the events.



The first day started with a surprise physical training test, which consisted of push-ups, sit-ups and a 2.5-mile run. During the transition break between the three events, the participants tested their knowledge on the Army's policy on military wear and appearance by conducting uniform inspections.



The candidates then spent the afternoon at the ranges to zero and qualify their M4 carbine and M9 pistol followed by an equipment inspection.



The participants started the second day with running, climbing and jumping through obstacles at the obstacle course. Immediately following the physically demanding event, the candidates conducted dismounted movement throughout the day to four different events: a stress shoot, a tactical shoot, a chemical event and another physically demanding event that involved instinct-shooting at the Gunfighter Gym.



After walking approximately nine miles throughout the day in full combat gear under the blazing sun, the candidates ended the evening with a day and night land navigation skills evaluation.



Waking up to continue the competition, the participants started the third day with four simultaneous events: a written exam on the Army's Equal Opportunity policy and Sexual Harassment and Response Program, a call for fire exercise, and a medical lane. In addition to providing basic medical aid to a casualty, the medical lane also tested the candidates' knowledge on employing a Claymore Mine and hand grenades.



After the morning's events, the Soldiers moved onto the rappel tower where they conducted one rappel without gear and one with gear. The candidates finished the evening off with two more events: a formal knowledge board and a written exam on legal policies.



Many of the candidates saw the BWC as an opportunity for good training and professional development.



"You have to make time for self-development," said Threadgill, a 28-year-old from Spartanburg, South Carolina. "The more ready we are, the more effective we will be."



And finally, before the awards ceremony, the competition ended with a 12-mile ruck march in full combat gear.



"I appreciate all the hardwork everybody put into this competition," said Sickman, a native from Kansas City, Missouri. "It was a good opportunity to challenge myself and I had fun."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2017 Date Posted: 06.27.2017 08:43 Story ID: 239275 Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JMRC Soldiers win 7ATC's Best Warrior Competition, by SSG Kathleen Polanco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.