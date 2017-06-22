MNBG-East Soldiers Host Multinational Pistol Competition

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo— The Soldiers of Multinational Battle Group-East hosted a multinational pistol competition on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, June 21 and 22. Croatian Capt. Vladmir Zizic, assigned to the Multinational Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Battalion, won first place, and U.S. Army Capt. Ian Wheelis, assigned to MNBG-East Task Force Medical, won second place.

The participants fired two 5-round magazines from a 9mm pistol at four different distances, from the standing, kneeling, and prone position.

“The battle group has given us the opportunity to compete in the pistol competition,” said Spc. Clay McCumber, a military policeman assigned to MNBG-East. “It’s a 40-round timed competition measuring target acquisition, and we have to change positions quickly between targets.”

The competition followed the format of the Army’s Excellence In Competition Program, created to recognize preeminent marksmanship skills through competition and raise proficiency standards.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to do it,” said McComber. “It actually teaches you a lot more and you learn how to get on those targets a lot faster.”

Commanders from units throughout Kosovo Force sent their best marksmen to compete in the sweltering heat.

“Incorporating the international partners into the competition builds trust and morale between the NATO allies as well,” said McCumber. “They’re used to using different weapons systems and qualifying tables so the opportunity to do it with them is great and they bring different and better aspects to the competition.”

The pistol shoot allowed for multinational participants to engage in one last friendly competition as the KFOR 22 rotation draws to a close.

“It’s a great opportunity to see everyone in one place,” said Hungarian Lt. Gyula Egri, a Soldier assigned to MNBG-East. “It was a wonderful opportunity to learn the language and execution of orders and other nations equipment.”

