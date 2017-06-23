Hardin named Nashville District Employee of the Month for April 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 22, 2017) – Benjamin Hardin, a land surveyor assigned to Engineering-Construction Division's Engineering Services Branch is the Nashville District employee of the month for April 2017.

Hardin is being recognized for his initiative, ingenuity and hard work in support of the Nashville District.

According to Lt. Col. Stephen F. Murphy, commander, Nashville District, Hardin is the lone surveyor for the Nashville District. He used his surveyor skillsets and executed a topographic scan survey of the Chickamauga Lock Cofferdam.

“I was doing my job and I really love what I do,” said Hardin.

Hardin said 3D modeling and Laser scanning is a relatively new technology and it has quickly become the new industry standard as a way to make very accurate measurements in complicated environments.

With only a day’s notice, Harding produced a full 3D model of the Chickamauga Lock Cofferdam structure which allowed an evaluation that quelled location concerns from a discrepancy with a previous contract.

“These models were used to create 3D civil or architectural drawings, 3D computer models, and final survey documents,” said Hardin.

Hardin said the civil engineering industry routinely changes and involves the design and construction of the facilities that shape the world we live in and future. The Corps is involved in every type of engineering from lock and dams, roads, bridges, and railways to waterways and power plants. This is all considered engineering.

Joanne Traicoff, chief, Engineering Services Branch, said Hardin’s surveying skillsets are a valuable asset to the Nashville District team.

“He (Hardin) quickly learned procedures to use new survey equipment and then overcame several software restrictions so that the new survey results could be viewed in the software program alongside the original Chickamauga Lock cofferdam views previously taken,” said Traicoff.

Traicoff said Hardin is the lone surveyor for the district and credits his attention to detail and professional competence with saving the district money and preventing significant lost time.

“He’s a problem solver and the type of guy that everyone can count on to get the job done right with no discrepancies,” said Traicoff.

Frank Mills, a civil engineer and co-worker in the Engineering-Construction Division, said Hardin is always cool under pressure, finds solutions, a self-starter and always looks to help others by providing the tools they need to complete their tasks.

“He is humble, resourceful, routinely applies ingenuity in solving difficult tasks and well deserving of the award,” said Mills.

As for being selected employee of the month, Hardin said the announcement surprised him and he is humbled.

In his off time, Hardin enjoys spending time visiting parks and new places. He enjoys outdoor activities and specifically fishing. A couple of his favorite places to visit are; the mountains of East Tennessee and Western North Carolina.

He is a native of Maury, North Carolina, and lived at various locations around the county.

Hardin said he loves his job and has worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 17 years. Working diligently over the years under the strictest of schedules, he has become proficient at eliminating the logistical hurdles and acquiring the project data. He reminisced about running into several bears while surveying projects, and being approached rapidly by a landowner with an automatic rifle.

“I enjoy going to work every day because I experience and see things through my eyes that others don’t have the opportunity,” said Hardin.

Hardin said he likes seeing project begin with nothing and watching them evolve.

Civil Engineering Surveyors are involved in every stage of the project from initial concept through design and construction, to monitoring the condition and performance of the completed structure.

While working on the Chickamauga Lock Cofferdam project, Hardin found a problem, and contacted the software subject matter experts from the manufacturer and also reached out to USACE employees from the Sacramento District. Through his research, he found the solution and resolved the problem.

His efforts allowed the District to move forward with a much greater degree of confidence on the next multi-million dollar phase of the Chickamauga Lock megaproject planned later this year.

“Hardin is one of those guys who gets it done. Whose ‘can do’ attitude is an example for others to emulate,” Murphy said. “He is being recognized for doing what the Corps does best – Solutioneering and finding Solutions.

“My job is never boring,” said Hardin. “The district has some great minds and these people that love what they do, which makes my job whole lot easier. I just want to continue to provide them with the tools they need to get their jobs done.” Hardin.

Hardin’s initiative and commitment to the Nashville District mission make him an outstanding employee, according to Lt. Col. Stephen Murphy, Nashville District commander.

