    Combat Center’s PMO delivers online registration

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2017

    Courtesy Story

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    Part of the Provost Marshal’s Office’s mission is to make the registration process go smoothly. PMO recently launched an online registration site, which will allow Combat Center patrons to register their vehicles and weapons online.
    PMO created this tool for Combat Center patrons who don’t get the chance to go to the Visitors Center during working hours. The registration site allows patrons to register or deregister vehicles and weapons, as well as arrange sponsorship for visitors.
    “We are moving to a more technological era,” said Cpl. Ryan Rivas, unit information officer, PMO. “We figured we should develop something that would give us a head start in that direction while making the registration process more convenient for Combat Center patrons.”
    A Common Access Card is needed to access the website. Those who choose to register their vehicles or weapons online will go onto the site, choose the items they want to register, and fill out the form provided. The registration office will then alert the user once the form is reviewed and either accepted or denied. According to Rivas, reasons for denial might include, but are not limited to, requirements not being met or incomplete information.
    For access to online registration visit https://eis.usmc.mil.sites/pmo29/pages/home.aspxis. If further assistance is required, contact the Visitors Center at 760-830-7700.

