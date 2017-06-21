The SCSO and 20th SFS welcomed more than 50 local school children to the base to showcase the combined mission of the 20th SFS and local law enforcement.



Throughout the day, visitors had the opportunity to talk to Airmen and Soldiers, as well as view a military working dog demonstration, U.S. Army Central equipment showcase, a F-16CM Fighting Falcon static display, among other events.



“Team Shaw’s portion of this event is aimed at giving adolescents a little peek into the unique jobs we do here on the base,” said Robert Healy, 20th SFS chief of investigations. “Most of them have no military affiliation or insight into the base’s mission.”



Lt. Petrina Wiley, the conference coordinator, said the effect of the conference was visible on the children’s faces.



“One of the most rewarding things is that we can have face-to-face interactions with our service members,” said Wiley. “To see the atendees smiling and engaging, it’s huge. An impact has been made.”



Wiley also said the partnership gained through years of teamwork strengthens the bond between base and community first responders.



“(The sheriff department has) been working with the base for almost 18 years now,” said Wiley. “It makes a huge difference to be out here with the people that support us.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2017 Date Posted: 06.22.2017 10:13 Story ID: 238769 Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SCSO and SFS host youth conference, by A1C Christopher Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.