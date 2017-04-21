Military community, Okinawa residents participate in Camp Hansen Earth Day 2017

Photo By Sgt. Douglas Simons | From left to right, Sgt. Maj. Mario Fields, Mayor Hajime Nakama and Col. Brian Howlett...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Douglas Simons | From left to right, Sgt. Maj. Mario Fields, Mayor Hajime Nakama and Col. Brian Howlett pose for a photo at Nature Mirai Kan April 21 in Kin Town, Okinawa, Japan. Nature Mirai Kan in Kin Town, Okinawa, Japan. Approximately 100 participants picked up trash along the Okukubi River and planted mangrove saplings next to the river bed. Fields is sergeant major of 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group. Nakama is the Mayor of Kin Town. Howlett is the Camp Hansen camp commander and commanding officer of 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Douglas D. Simons) see less | View Image Page

Members of the military community, children from local preschools and Okinawa residents participated in an Earth Day cleanup and tree planting April 21 at Nature Mirai Kan in Kin Town.

Participants gathered alongside the Okukubi River and picked up trash as they made their way to an ideal spot to plant mangroves.

“Okinawa is beautiful,” said Cpl. Brandon Wakefield, a field wireman with 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group. “It was beautiful when I got here, and I want it to be beautiful when I leave. That’s why I’m out here to clean and plant mangroves; to help preserve Okinawa as long as possible.”

Approximately 100 participants planted more than 20 mangrove saplings, and picked up trash, which has potential to damage the environment.

Mangroves play a monumental role in the ecosystem, according to Takayuki Kayo, Camp Hansen’s community relations specialist.

“Mangrove roots act as protection for many organisms in the water,” said Takayuki. “Small fish will swim through gaps in the roots, knowing that bigger fish can’t follow them.”

It is important for the military community to show that they care about our neighbors and their land, according to Col. Brian M. Howlett, Camp Hansen camp commander and commanding officer of III Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group.

“We are a part of the community,” said Howlett. “It is our job to make sure we eventually leave Okinawa in a better condition than when we found it, and we will.”