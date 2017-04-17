Looking Forward to Serve

Photo By Macadam K Weissman | The Nile C. Kinnick High School graduating class of 2017 pose for a photo on the...... read more read more Photo By Macadam K Weissman | The Nile C. Kinnick High School graduating class of 2017 pose for a photo on the flight deck of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). The class of 118 students spent the morning touring the ship and eating breakfast in the wardroom. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class MacAdam Kane Weissman/Released) see less | View Image Page

YOKOSUKA, Japan –Teachers, parents and graduating seniors from Nile C. Kinnick High School toured the hangar bay and flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), April 17.

Among the students who toured the ship and had breakfast with Capt. Buzz Donnelly, the commanding officer of Ronald Reagan, were two Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) cadets who plan to serve in the the Navy after graduation.

“I know a lot of us were excited to be invited aboard the ship,” said Reyn Tao, NJROTC cadet and graduating senior from Mililani, Hawaii. “It’s a very rare opportunity for us to go on board a ship, even for us in NJROTC.”

Tao and Edward Angelinas from Riverview, Michigan are both NJROTC students who aspire to attend college on a Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) scholarship with the final goal of becoming a commissioned officer.

“My father, Cmdr. Edward Angelinas, is on the USS McCampbell (DDG 85) as the commanding officer,” said Angelinas. “I’ve seen him work with a lot of great people, so I always wanted to work with nice and helpful people like them. It helped me decide to follow the same career path.”

Angelinas was accepted into the NROTC program on a full scholarship. He will be attending either Eastern Michigan or Old Dominion University.

“I’m looking primarily at surface warfare officer, so I’m planning on getting a good science background with calculus,” said Angelinas. “Even if I major in chemistry, I hope it’ll give me a better understanding of the engineering, weapons or operations department.”

Tao’s parents are both civilian and his father is a U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility (SRF) worker. He is waiting to hear from the University of Arizona where he wants to major in computer science.

“After being exposed to many NJROTC opportunities, my eyes were opened to how big the world is and how many things I can do after I get out of high school,” said Tao.

Both students credit their parents and the Kinnick High school NJROTC program for being an inspiration and a guide towards their future.

“My dad was surprised that I was trying out for the NJROTC program, and my mom was pushing for it because her friend said great things about the program,” said Tao. “After my freshman year they saw the potential I had, and they pushed me to do better. I used to be enclosed and stayed at home a lot but after NJROTC, they saw how much I’ve grown.”

Angelinas mentioned that the family support he’s received was wonderful and encouraging.

“My mother knows I'm a bit strong-willed, so when I try to accomplish something she supports me even after telling me it’s a bad idea,” said Angelinas. “She’s very nice and supportive no matter what.”

Kinnick High School has 605 students and 106 of them are part of the NJROTC program. Tao and Angelinas are just two of the 118 students who are graduating as part of the Class of 2017. They are looking forward to serve.