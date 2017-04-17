Diversity: Lifeblood of Air Superiority

Have you ever imagined what goes into getting an F-16 in the air to accomplish its mission?



Well, people are what go into it. Talented, unique and hard-working Airmen are the backbone of the Misawa flying mission. We took a look at one team here who gets Capt. Jason Markzon safely into the sky each day.



“Our people make the jets fly…there is a lot of trust involved making sure engines work properly and all avionics are functioning correctly,” said Markzon, a 13th Fighter Squadron pilot. “We must understand where we come from and trust we are looking out for each other, so we can provide combat air power to where we need to go.”



Part of that combat air power is putting bombs on targets. Aircraft Armament Systems specialists, also known as weapons, ensure when a pilot squeezes the trigger the weapon system will work.



One weapons Airman explained how the Air Force opened his eyes to entirely new types of people; diversity does not have to just mean different nationalities or skin tones. It can also be interpreted as the diverse mindsets, beliefs and attitudes that Airmen must learn to respect in order to maintain a tight-knit team.



“Growing up I was used to only working with people I was familiar with,” explained Senior Airman Luke Dubela, a 13th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons specialist. “The Air Force teaches you you're not going to know everyone and people react differently to different things. What may be okay to say to one person is not okay to say to another.”



Avionics craftsmen at Misawa Air Base are fighter jet mechanics keeping the Wild Weasel mission going by maintaining F-16 Fighting Falcons. An Avionics Airman who happens to be from Taiwan mentioned how this made him the Airman he is today.



“To come from a foreign country and become a U.S. citizen and become part of the greatest Air Force…it’s the best feeling in the world.” explained Staff Sgt. Waylon Asbury, a 13th Aircraft Maintenance Unit avionics craftsman. “They [family] are proud of me for what I do, especially being a fighter jet mechanic…it’s something they always talk about.”



A pilot’s crew chief is an important part of the mission. They ensure the aircraft is in top condition and all functions work before the pilot even sits in the cockpit. One crew chief here, although small in appearance, has a huge heart, motivation and doesn’t let a male dominated career field get in her way of keeping the pilot safe.



“We work with a lot of heavy equipment... I’m really short, so I look like I can’t lift much…but you have to put yourself out there and show [you] can do it,” said Senior Airman Colleen Burke, a 35th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief. “If I have a good relationship with them[pilots] I go the extra step to make sure it’s easy for them to focus on the mission.”



Working day to day with these individuals creates a bond and an Air Force family is born.



“Who you work with…is your family,” explained Staff Sgt. George Robinson, a 13th Aircraft Maintenance Unit avionics technician. “That’s all you have--the people standing right next to you.”



Through its diverse people the U.S. Air Force completes its mission to fly, fight and win…in air, space and cyberspace.



“Being part of the world’s greatest Air Force means we are a part of the world’s greatest team," said the 35th Fighter Wing Commander Col. R. Scott Jobe. "Diversity embraces that concept…with diverse thought and innovation, it strengthens our entire team by bringing together multiple views and enhancing capabilities throughout the entire Air Force…so we can win in air, space, and cyberspace.”

