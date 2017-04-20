(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Combat Center orders updated

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2017

    Story by Cpl. Thomas Mudd 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. —The Combat Center is committed to providing a standard of excellence in managing facilities, services and support to the operating forces, and families in order to ensure readiness of the tenant and resident commands aboard the Combat Center. Combat Center Commanding General, Brig. Gen. William F. Mullen III recently released updated versions of Combat Center Orders 1630.6B and 1630.8F which outline the regulations for motor vehicles and traffic as well as discipline and law enforcement to help improve the installation and the residential life.
    The intent of the orders are to provide for the safe and efficient movement of personnel and motor vehicles; reduce traffic deaths, injuries, and property damage; and remove intoxicated drivers from the Combat Center’s roadways as well as ensure good discipline of all personnel aboard the installation.
    The changes made to CCO 1630.6B include:
    -Civilians may refuse vehicle inspections however, they must forfeit their ID cards and access to the Combat Center. Civilians who refuse must reapply to gain access to the base.
    -Weapons must be registered within five working days of being brought to the base or purchased.
    -Knives don’t need to be registered; however they must be legal in the state of California to carry.
    -“Key chain” pepper spray is authorized for carry aboard the base.
    -If firearm ownership is transferred or sold, the Provost Marshal’s Office must be notified within 24 hours of purchase or next business day.
    Other changes to the CCO1630.8F include:
    -Failure to appear to non-mandatory appearances to traffic court will default to guilty pleas and appealing the citation is the responsibility of the recipient.
    -Suspended license vehicles may remain on base, but cannot be operated.
    -Fix-it tickets must be repaired within 5 working days and the owner must report to the Traffic Court Clerk to show the necessary work has been completed.
    These orders should be reviewed in their entirety by all personnel aboard the Combat Center per the Commanding General’s intent. To review the full orders visit 29palms.marines.mil and look for the instruction manuals on the Provost Marshal’s Office webpage.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Center orders updated, by Cpl Thomas Mudd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

