    NREA Combat Center patrons bike for Earth Month

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2017

    Courtesy Story

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. — On a tranquil spring morning, 16 Combat Center patrons departed the installation for a 22-mile-long bike ride, in support of the Earth Day Fun Bike Ride, April 13, 2017 to raise awareness on carbon emission.
    The riders began their journey at Felix Field here aboard the Combat Center and they spent two hours biking through Tortoise Rock Casino and near Joshua Tree National Park, on streets that were specially chosen for the road-style bike ride. At the conclusion, all riders arrived at the Combat Center exhausted but satisfied with the workout and the awareness they raised about Earth-friendly transportation.
    “Not only are we out here to enjoy the ride, we are here to promote the minimizing of carbon emissions,” said Lt. Col. Timothy Pochop, director, Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs.
    NREA hosts the event annually to raise environmental awareness amongst Combat Center residents and the local community in the weeks leading up to Earth Day.

