Wounded warriors prove ‘life without limbs is limitless’

The Newport News police and fire departments competed against the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team in a seven-inning game, April 15, 2017, to raise awareness for the sacrifices and resiliency of the nation’s veterans.



The WWAST is comprised of veterans and active-duty members who lost limbs while serving in the military since 9/11. The members’ amputations range from above the knee to below the elbow, and they hope to educate others that “life without limbs is limitless.”



“We are passionate about being patriots. We love our country. Although we are no longer serving, we feel that we are serving in the capacity of inspiring and educating the world,” said retired U.S. Army Col. Ben Mitchell, WWAST member, whose right leg was amputated below the knee. “My objective is to inspire, be an example and most importantly, try to motivate individuals to get up and never quit.”



Having persevered while undergoing extensive rehabilitation, the team members are competitive athletes, armored with prosthetic arms and legs. They play against able-bodied athletes in exhibitions across the country to increase awareness for their cause.



Recognizing the impact the WWAST can have on the nation, the organization also hosts softball camps for children with amputations, where the players serve as coaches and mentors. Their goal is to educate and inspire children who face many of the same challenges they do.



Whether through games or camps, community members attending the event appreciated the WWAST’s mission of encouragement.



“I think (the event) is a positive thing for the community – to let us know we are all capable of anything if you put your mind forward and work together,” said Brittany Lewis, Newport News Police officer. “Although I play softball regularly, I have never had an opportunity like this, so I am very honored.”



Having once served their country, the WWAST athletes continue to serve as role models across the nation, inspiring hope in the face of adversity.



For more information about WWAST or WWAST Kids Camp, visit www.woundedwarrioramputeesoftballteam.org.

