Yokota hosts 2017 MACA Conference

Lt. Col. Robert Cureton, 374th Airlift Wing chief of flight safety, gives final remarks during the Kanto Plain Mid-Air Collision and Avoidance Conference, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 15, 2017. More than 100 private Japanese pilots participated in the conference to increase awareness and promote safety in the skies over the Yokota and the surrounding communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

The 374th Airlift Wing Safety Office worked with the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association-Japan (AOPA-J) to host more than 100 private Japanese pilots during the Mid-Air Collision Avoidance (MACA) Conference April 15 to increase awareness and promote safety in the skies over Tokyo and the surrounding communities.



The conference brought together a variety of civilian and military operators who share the Kanto Plain airspace and the 374th Airlift Wing air traffic controllers to discuss airspace boundaries, routes and daily operations.



“The purpose of this conference is to reduce confusion amongst civilian aviators regarding military air traffic control procedures,” said Keita Nanko, Yokota Aero Club operations officer. “As we share them on our procedures, it creates a safer aviation environment for all involved.”



Master Sgt. David Thompson, 374th Airlift Wing flight safety office NCO in charge, explained further.



“Due to the high concentration of military and civilian airports around Yokota, and with many different types of aircraft operating at any given time, the conference benefits all pilots who fly through the Yokota airspace,” said Thompson. “We bring operators and controllers together in order to show attendees the big picture and improve situational awareness of how air traffic flows in and around the area,” Thompson said.



The conference’s goal was to increase the safety of all aircraft and personnel sharing Yokota’s airspace and surrounding other branches air spaces; Naval Air Facility Atsugi, U.S. Army Camp Zama, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s Iruma Air Base.



During the three-hour session, participants partook in multiple briefings regarding various aircraft operations and enjoyed a lunch together. The briefings were provided by Yokota air traffic controllers from the 374th Operations Support Squadron at Yokota Air Base. Other briefers included personnel from Yokota’s 36th and 459th Airlift Squadrons, operators from NAF Atsugi, operators from Camp Zama, and Iruma Air Traffic Control.



Participants also toured a variety of Yokota Air Base assets, including a C-130J Super Hercules, and the air traffic control and radar approach control towers, from which all Yokota airspace is controlled.



By talking to the radar control personnel, participants were able to see and ask questions about what and how many operations the controllers handle, and get specific answer how best to communicate and operate in some of the busier portions of the airspace.



“When pilots are more aware of who they share the airspace with, and how to properly plan and operate more safely, we will be able to keep the skies safer,” said Thompson.