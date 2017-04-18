(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pilots hone skills at night

    Pilots hone skills at night

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Kathryn Reaves | A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 55th Fighter Squadron prepares for night...... read more read more

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2017

    Story by Airman 1st Class Kathryn Reaves 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    This week’s flashback Friday focuses on Airmen who work day and night to complete their missions and prepare for deployments.

    The night of Jan. 16, 2008, U.S. Air Force pilots flew F-16CM Fighting Falcons at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., to practice skills needed during real combat operations.

    Flying while the sun is down gives pilots the opportunity to use night vision equipment, which can be crucial to locating targets and suppressing enemy air defenses.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2017
    Date Posted: 04.18.2017 11:42
    Story ID: 230694
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pilots hone skills at night, by A1C Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #Airmen
    #F-16
    #TeamShaw
    #20thFW

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT