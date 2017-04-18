Pilots hone skills at night

This week’s flashback Friday focuses on Airmen who work day and night to complete their missions and prepare for deployments.
The night of Jan. 16, 2008, U.S. Air Force pilots flew F-16CM Fighting Falcons at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., to practice skills needed during real combat operations.
Flying while the sun is down gives pilots the opportunity to use night vision equipment, which can be crucial to locating targets and suppressing enemy air defenses.
