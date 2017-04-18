Pilots hone skills at night

Photo By Airman 1st Class Kathryn Reaves | A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 55th Fighter Squadron prepares for night...... read more read more

Photo By Airman 1st Class Kathryn Reaves | A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 55th Fighter Squadron prepares for night training in a F-16CM Fighting Falcon at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 15, 2008. Night flying prepares pilots and ground crew members for tasks they may face during real combat operations while deployed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Coleman) see less | View Image Page