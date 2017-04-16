Camp Kinser Marines, local residents hang carps streamers

URASOE, OKINAWA, Japan— Marines and local residents suspended vibrant carp streamers across Aja river April 16 in Urasoe City.

Each year residents hang the streamers, or koinobori, in preparation for Boys Day May 5 in hopes their boys will be healthy and successful. The streamers adorn river, parks and houses throughout Okinawa. The Marines and locals worked in tandem to decorate the Aja river with colorful fluttering carp.

In order to work together, they had to learn to communicate despite the language gap.

“Overcoming our language differences was my favorite part,” said Lance Cpl. Daron Bush Jr. a construction wireman with Headquarters Regiment, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force. “We did a lot of hand gestures to communicate. It’s cool that we can understand each other even though we don’t speak the same language.”

Participating in this yearly event is just one of the ways Marines strive to be active in their local community.

“Events like this are important to marines because we’re representatives of the United States,” said Cpl. Hollianne Ervin, a finance technician with Headquarters Regiment, 3rd MLG, III MEF. “People should know that the Marine Corps is about so much more than fighting. We’re all about community, getting to know other cultures and making the world a better place.”

