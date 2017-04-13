(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Exchange Restaurants Celebrate Month of the Military Child with Free Treats April 21

    Month of the Military Child Free Treat Day

    The Army & Air Force Exchange Service will celebrate Purple Up Day on April 21 by

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2017

    Story by Conner Hammett 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    The Army & Air Force Exchange Service will recognize military children on April 21 by offering a free treat to any child who wears purple to a participating Exchange restaurant.

    The Exchange is holding the global event in recognition of Purple Up Day, when military families worldwide don purple in celebration of Month of the Military Child. The color purple symbolizes the combined colors of all military branches: Army green, Navy blue, Marine red, Coast Guard blue and Air Force blue.

    Any child 18 or younger can participate while supplies last. Free treats vary by location and may come in the form of a side item, fountain drink or dessert. Shoppers can contact their local Exchange for details.

    “The children of service members will always remember the unique experiences they share with their fellow military children,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Now they can add going to their local Exchange restaurant for a free treat to that list of memories.”

    April is designated as Month of the Military Child, a worldwide celebration of their contributions to the Armed Forces community sponsored by the Department of Defense Military Community and Family Policy.

    Throughout the month of April, the Exchange will celebrate Month of the Military Child with in-store events, a social media campaign and exclusive sweepstakes in recognition of the commitment and loyalty of military children. For more information, visit facebook.com/shopmyexchange and shopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes.

