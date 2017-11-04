UK East Consolidated, Barksdale AFB and Selfridge ANGB Exchanges Named Best in World

Courtesy Photo | UK East Consolidated Exchange General Manager Ed Hicks is awarded the Director/CEO Cup...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | UK East Consolidated Exchange General Manager Ed Hicks is awarded the Director/CEO Cup on March 7 during the Exchange Main Store Managers/General Managers Conference in Frisco, Texas. From left; Deputy Director Mike Immler; Director/CEO Tom Shull; Hicks; Chief Operating Officer Dave Nelson; President/CMO Ana Middleton; and Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. (AAFES photo by Matt Nachtrieb) see less | View Image Page

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has recognized three Exchanges for not only being the best military shopping sources in their respective communities, but the best in the world.



The UK East Consolidated, Barksdale Air Force Base and Selfridge Air National Guard Base Exchanges were each named the winners of its most coveted award for operational excellence, the Director/CEO Cup. The three stores were awarded trophies recognizing this achievement during the worldwide Main Store Managers/General Managers Conference in Frisco, Texas, in March.



The award honors one store in each size category (Small, Medium, Large) each year. The Selfridge Exchange won in the Small store category, Barksdale won among Medium-sized stores and UK East Consolidated was the top Large store.



“All Exchanges go above and beyond for military shoppers, but these Exchanges truly stand out for their ability to serve the best customers in the world,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “These teams set the standard for how the Exchange can best serve Soldiers, Airmen and families.”



Winning stores are selected based on criteria including expert customer service, leadership, business results, community support and command validation for partnerships and engagement.