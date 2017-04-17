Email the doctor at new website

Want to email your primary care manager (PCM) from a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer? Sign up for TRICARE Online Patient Portal Secure Messaging at the new website, https://mil.relayhealth.com or www.tricareonline.com.



Those already registered with RelayHealth are still signed up. Those who haven’t already registered can sign up now at the new website.



Use secure messaging to email the health care team for non-urgent questions, or to ask for lab results or a medication renewal.



"I like using Secure Messaging because I can access my results faster. It's easy to use," said Family Medicine patient Samantha Allen.



Secure Messaging is free and secure. Patients generally get a response from their health care team within one business day.



“Tricare Online Patient Portal Secure Messaging connects you to your health care team from any mobile device or computer. It can save a phone call or sometimes even a trip to the doctor,” said Lt. Alexis McDermott, a Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville family medicine nurse.



Secure Messaging is one of the advantages of being enrolled with a PCM and Medical Home Port team at NH Jacksonville — its hospital or branch health clinics. The team focuses on meeting the patient’s needs — for urgent, preventive and routine care. The teams have also earned highest-level recognition from the National Committee for Quality Assurance.



To reach the care team, call the hospital appointment line at

904-542-4677, Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville’s appointment line at 904-546-7094 (active duty only), or call the 24/7 Nurse Advice Line at 800-TRICARE (800-874-2273). For non-urgent issues, use email Secure Messaging at https://mil.relayhealth.com or www.tricareonline.com. There’s also a free mobile app (“NHJax”) for iPhones and Android phones. Find all of these resources on the NH Jacksonville website at www.med.navy.mil/sites/navalhospitaljax.



Sign up for Tricare Online Patient Portal Secure Messaging at https://mil.relayhealth.com or www.tricareonline.com, or at a kiosk at the hospital or branch health clinic. When registering, be sure to add the patient’s provider to the account. For technical help, call 866-RELAY-ME (866-735-2963).



NH Jacksonville's priority since its founding in 1941 is to heal the nation's heroes and their families. The command is comprised of the Navy's third largest hospital and five branch health clinics across Florida and Georgia. Of its patient population (163,000 active and retired sailors, soldiers, Marines, airmen, guardsmen, and their families), about 85,000 are enrolled with a primary care manager and Medical Home Port team at one of its facilities. To find out more or download the command’s mobile app, visit www.med.navy.mil/sites/navalhospitaljax.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2017 Date Posted: 04.17.2017 10:32 Story ID: 230562 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Email the doctor at new website, by Yan Kennon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.