(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Food Service Specialist competition heats up

    Food Service Specialist competition heats up

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego | Lance Cpl. Erika Vargas, a food service specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters...... read more read more

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.17.2017

    Story by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    “Cooking has always been an aspiration,” said U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Rebecca Messex, a food service specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron and winner of the Food Service Specialist of the Quarter competition at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. “I started cooking when I was younger with my family and have always been in the food industry, so cooking has always been a comfort to me.”

    The Food Service Specialist of the Quarter competition has been a long-standing tradition within the Marine Corps Food Service community.

    The program is designed to allow food service Marines to showcase and demonstrate their individual culinary skills. It enhances the overall Marine Corps Food Service and Subsistence Program by providing incentives and recognition to food service personnel.

    Messex competed against other food service Marines on the air station for an opportunity to compete in the Marine Corps Installations Pacific Food Service Specialist of the Quarter Board to be held on April 19, 2017, in Okinawa.

    “I’ve competed once before as a Lance Corporal and won that one as well,” said Messex. “This time around wasn’t so much about trying to win, it was to push myself to do the best I could, already knowing what I was capable of.”

    The competition consisted of five different events to test the Marines knowledge within the food service industry.

    Three winners were selected after a written test, uniform inspection, oral board and a second written test to compete in the cooking portion of the competition.

    “Every food service Marine has the opportunity to participate in chef of the quarter,” said U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Amin Valdes, a mess hall manager with H&HS. “The three who made it to the cooking round were those who did best on the boards prior to the cooking round.”

    Valdes said every Marine is encouraged to give maximum participation as it correlates with their job and increases their knowledge.
    Events such as the Food Service Specialist of the Quarter are stepping stones to programs in the Marine Corps.

    “I plan on submitting an enlisted-aid package,” said Messex. “If I’m approved I will be sent to culinary school, bartending school and hotel management school. After that I’ll work in the Secretary of the Navy’s Mess at the Pentagon until I can get picked up by a general where I could then be their personal chef.”

    Testing Marine’s food service abilities grants them knowledge of where they are at and the potentials they can reach.

    “I’m happy to have made it this far,” said Messex. “My goal for the next level in Okinawa is to make it past all of the boards to the cooking round. If I can do that I will be happy, and hopefully I’m able to win.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2017
    Date Posted: 04.17.2017 02:29
    Story ID: 230515
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Food Service Specialist competition heats up, by LCpl Joseph Abrego, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    food service
    competition
    MCIPAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT