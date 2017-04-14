Cheatham Lake recreation areas scheduled for re-paving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 14, 2017) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces parking areas around camping and recreation areas at Cheatham Dam in Ashland City, Tenn., are scheduled for re-paving from April 17 through May 5, 2017.



Paving is scheduled for the following areas: Harpeth River Bridge Campground, April 17-19; Bluff Creek Recreation Area, April 20-23; Sycamore Recreation Area, April 24-26; Pardue Recreation Area, April 26-27; Johnson Creek Recreation Area, April 27-28; and Cheatham Dam Left Bank Recreation Area, May 1-5, 2017.



This schedule is subject to change according to weather conditions.





Tadd Potter, resource manager at Cheatham Dam, said the Corps is trying to inform visitors and others who plan to use the areas so they can make alternative plans during the period of the work.



Concerns or questions about the road closure can be addressed to the Cheatham Dam Resource Manager’s Office at (615) 792-5697.



