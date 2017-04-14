(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cheatham Lake recreation areas scheduled for re-paving

    Photo By Mark Rankin | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces parking areas around...... read more read more

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2017

    Story by Bill Peoples 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 14, 2017) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces parking areas around camping and recreation areas at Cheatham Dam in Ashland City, Tenn., are scheduled for re-paving from April 17 through May 5, 2017.

    Paving is scheduled for the following areas: Harpeth River Bridge Campground, April 17-19; Bluff Creek Recreation Area, April 20-23; Sycamore Recreation Area, April 24-26; Pardue Recreation Area, April 26-27; Johnson Creek Recreation Area, April 27-28; and Cheatham Dam Left Bank Recreation Area, May 1-5, 2017.

    This schedule is subject to change according to weather conditions.


    Tadd Potter, resource manager at Cheatham Dam, said the Corps is trying to inform visitors and others who plan to use the areas so they can make alternative plans during the period of the work.

    Concerns or questions about the road closure can be addressed to the Cheatham Dam Resource Manager’s Office at (615) 792-5697.

    (For updates or more information about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, or visit the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil.,on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and http://www.facebook.com/cheathamlake, and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cheatham Lake recreation areas scheduled for re-paving, by Bill Peoples, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

