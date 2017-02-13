Inspectors pack munitions

U.S. Air Force munitions inspectors assigned to the 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron examine munitions to ensure the safety of individuals around them and verify the equipment functions properly. Munitions inspected include 20th Fighter Wing F-16CM Fighting Falcon munitions that are used to suppress enemy air defenses downrange. The Airmen not only inspect, but also carefully pack and mark the items for storage and transport.
02.13.2017
02.13.2017
|223434
SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|2
|0
|0
