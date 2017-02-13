Inspectors pack munitions

Photo By Airman 1st Class Kathryn Reaves | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ralph Simons, left, and Staff Sgt. Cameron Miller, right,...... read more read more

Photo By Airman 1st Class Kathryn Reaves | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ralph Simons, left, and Staff Sgt. Cameron Miller, right, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron munitions inspectors, review a crate of munitions at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 6, 2017. The outside of the crate indicates factors such as the munition’s type, count, national stock number and hazard class. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves) see less | View Image Page