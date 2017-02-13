(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Inspectors pack munitions

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Kathryn Reaves | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ralph Simons, left, and Staff Sgt. Cameron Miller, right,

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2017

    Story by Airman 1st Class Kathryn Reaves 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force munitions inspectors assigned to the 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron examine munitions to ensure the safety of individuals around them and verify the equipment functions properly. Munitions inspected include 20th Fighter Wing F-16CM Fighting Falcon munitions that are used to suppress enemy air defenses downrange. The Airmen not only inspect, but also carefully pack and mark the items for storage and transport.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inspectors pack munitions, by A1C Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

