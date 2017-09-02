(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Volunteer tax center closes doors

    Volunteer tax center closes doors

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Daniel Brosam | An Airman browses the IRS website Feb. 10, 2017, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont....... read more read more

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2017

    Story by Airman 1st Class Daniel Brosam 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    The base volunteer tax center is closed until further notice after former Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James eliminated various additional duties including the tax center service.

    In the years past, the tax center was a free service that Airmen, dependents and retirees could use to have their taxes prepared and filed by a trained volunteer.

    “I think the tax center was an important service that the legal office offered, especially for retirees,” said Tech. Sgt. Ashley Bell, 341st Missile Wing Judge Advocate NCO in charge of military justice. “It’s unfortunate that we aren’t offering this service to the military community anymore but hopefully we experience an increase in manning in the future and we're able to bring this service back.”

    To become a tax center volunteer, Airmen would typically go through week-long training with the IRS, pass several tests, leave their unit for several months and provide tax services throughout the tax season.

    A decade ago, volunteers helped prepare more than 700 tax returns each year but recently averaged less than 50.

    Capt. Stefanie Arndt, 341st MW JA chief of civil law, said the former SECAF’s change in policy and the general low turnout at volunteer tax centers across the Air Force initiated a new approach to tax preparation.

    “I am getting out to the units to brief the younger Airmen about how they can go about filing their own taxes,” said Arndt. “Before tax-filing software existed, taxes were very time consuming but today an individual who only has a W-2 and some bank interest should be able to complete his or her taxes in an evening.”

    Among other options available, Military One Source, a Department of Defense-sponsored entity, provides free tax services to active-duty military members.

    “The IRS also provides a list of free tax-preparation software and now has an application where taxpayers can do their filing on their smartphone or tablet,” said Arndt. “It should be noted that while a federal tax return may be free through many commercial sites for individuals below a certain income threshold, oftentimes the state returns will cost money to file.”

    This year’s tax filing deadline was changed from April 15 to April 18.

    The legal office is still available to address specific tax questions by calling 731-2878 and scheduling an appointment.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volunteer tax center closes doors, by A1C Daniel Brosam, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

