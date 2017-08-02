Hazardous road conditions: slow down, drive safe

Photo By Airman 1st Class Daniel Brosam | An icy vehicle tire is shown on top of a layer of ice during the winter months Feb. 8,...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Daniel Brosam | An icy vehicle tire is shown on top of a layer of ice during the winter months Feb. 8, 2017, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. To be safe driving during hazardous road conditions, the American Automobile Association suggests watching weather reports prior to leaving for a destination. AAA also suggests not using cruise control, increasing the normal dry pavement following distance from 3-4 seconds to 8-10 seconds, slowing down when visibility is low and accelerating and decelerating slowly. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Daniel Brosam) see less | View Image Page

Winter conditions continue to supply Montana residents with inches of snow and ice, slowing the speed of traffic but not the momentum of Airmen to execute their duties.



Master Sgt. Thomas Moore, 341st Missile Wing safety superintendent, said while the mission of nuclear deterrence and support is being accomplished, Airmen need to remember to practice safe driving principles.



“We live in Montana where the weather can become unfavorable any time of the year,” Moore said. “We all have to practice testing the road, maintaining a safe speed and distance from others, and familiarize ourselves with the current road conditions.”



According to DMV.org, driving in hazardous road conditions is a matter of preparation, practice and maintaining composure when pitted against unfamiliar situations such as slipping and sliding on roads. The most common mistake that motorists make is not leaving enough space between themselves and motorists in front of them.



“We are all focused on reaching our destinations and sometimes people forget to consider others,” Moore said. “It is paramount we always drive safely to ensure we arrive alive and in one piece.”



According to Jason Webb, 341st MW occupational safety and health specialist, there are small measures Airmen and their families can take to ensure they stay safe during the icy season.



“Be sure to give yourself ample amount of driving time to your destination, drive slowly and don’t stop if you can avoid it,” Webb said. “If you can slow down enough to keep rolling until the traffic light changes, that will be your best option.”



The American Automobile Association suggests watching weather reports prior to leaving for a destination. AAA also suggests not using cruise control, increasing the normal dry pavement following distance from 3-4 seconds to 8-10 seconds, slowing down when visibility is low, and accelerating and decelerating slowly. Applying the gas slowly to accelerate is the best method for regaining traction and avoiding skids.



While it is important to arrive on time to continue defending the country’s national security, it is critical to implement personal safety and consider others while operating a vehicle.