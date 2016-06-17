Missouri National Guard unit prepares for deployment through hands-on training

Photo By Cpl. Samantha Whitehead | Pfc. Justin Kershaw, an infantryman assigned to C Company, 1-138th Infantry Regiment,...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Samantha Whitehead | Pfc. Justin Kershaw, an infantryman assigned to C Company, 1-138th Infantry Regiment, Missouri National Guard, aims at a pop-up target during a practice iteration of a squad live fire exercise at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, on June 11, 2016. The unit is participating in annual training at Fort Chaffee in preparation for their upcoming deployment to Qatar. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samantha J. Whitehead) see less | View Image Page

Fort Chaffee, Ark. – Soldiers assigned to the 1-138th Infantry Regiment, Missouri National Guard, headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, have been utilizing their annual training at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, from June 4 – 18, to prepare for their upcoming deployment to Qatar.



The unit used its annual training period of two weeks to supplement other training they will receive for the deployment, said Staff Sgt. Andrew Schueller, the battalion training noncommissioned officer for the unit.



“This AT period was more about preparation for our pre-mobilization,” said Schueller. “We’ve been focusing on Army warrior tasks and battle drills. We’re really going back to soldier skills that will be required for our pre- and post-mobilizations.”



The unit’s main mission will be to provide security at forward operating bases once they arrive in Qatar. This annual training period has allowed them to focus on developing those skills, said Schueller.



“We’re exercising security operations including [quick response forces], guard tower procedures, and entry control points,” said Schueller. “We’re teaching Soldiers how to search vehicles and personnel because that is going to be our main mission when we deploy.”



Another important part of the unit’s annual training is ensuring Soldiers are ready to attend pre-mobilization training at Fort Bliss. The unit is conducting squad-level live fire training as well as urban terrain training, said Schueller.



The night fire range allowed Soldiers to develop on their marksmanship skills while learning how to make decisions and work as a team, said Staff Sgt. Nick Sanders, a squad leader with B Company who participated in a night live fire range.



“I think a lot of these Soldiers are learning valuable tools and trade craft that they didn’t learn in basic training,” said Sanders. “They have to think and work on their own and with their team leaders and I think it’s building confidence within the teams and the Soldiers.”



A team of 12 female Soldiers will also deploy with the unit, said 1st Lt. Stephanie Hjelmfelt, the unit movement officer for the deployment.



“They will be working with security at the ECP,” said Hjelmfelt. “They’re going to assist with performing searches of females in the population.”



Spc. Amanda Lee, a motor transport operator assigned to the 1-138th Forward Support Company will be one of the female Soldiers assisting in security operations during the deployment.



“Having females attached to the infantry is something that we don’t get to experience so it’s a great opportunity to see what the infantry does,” said Lee. “This is history in the making and I’m proud to do it.”



The unit is doing a good job transitioning to more of a defensive posture for the deployment, which is not typical of an infantry unit, said Schueller.



“I put that success on our leadership,” said Schueller. “We’re getting these Soldiers in the right frame of mind and I think we’re doing a good job using this AT to do that.”