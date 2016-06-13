Missouri National Guard conducts convoy operations in Poland

Photo By Cpl. Samantha Whitehead | Soldiers assigned to the 3175th Military Police Company, Missouri National Guard, and...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Samantha Whitehead | Soldiers assigned to the 3175th Military Police Company, Missouri National Guard, and the 554th Military Police Company, receive a brief before leaving on their first convoy mission from Szczecin, Poland on May 23, 2016. The two units are in Poland to assist in preparations for Exercise Anakonda 16, a joint, multinational training exercise scheduled for June 7-17. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samantha J. Whitehead) see less | View Image Page

Szczecin, Poland. – Soldiers assigned to the 3175th Military Police Company, Missouri National Guard, out of Warrenton, Missouri, conducted convoy missions in support of Exercise Anakonda 16 in Poland.



The initial mission in support of the Polish-led, joint, multinational exercise consisted of a convoy to the Drawsko Pomorski Training Area, one of several training areas being set up for the exercise, said Staff Sgt. Raymond Sweazey, a military police officer assigned to the unit.



“We started the mission here in Szczecin and drove to the port to transport vehicles that were going to the DPTA,” said Sweazey. “We were able to complete the mission successfully without any accidents.”



The missions of the 3175th are essential to the success of Exercise Anakonda 16, which began on June 7. More than 24,000 Soldiers from 24 countries are participating in training at different areas in Poland. The 3175th escorted equipment to all of the various training areas before the exercise started.



“Our mission allowed Soldiers [at the DPTA] to set up for Anakonda,” said Spc. Shawn Moritz, a military police officer assigned to the unit and driver of the rear vehicle. “We escorted trucks loaded with equipment so other units can do their jobs during the exercise.”



Soldiers from the 3175th were responsible for rear convoy security, as well as timing and spacing of the vehicles, said Moritz. Soldiers assigned to the 554th Military Police Company from, Grafenwoehr, Germany were responsible for leading the convoy.



“It was the perfect opportunity to blend with the active duty unit,” said Sweazey. “On deployments we sometimes don’t really get a chance to do that.”



The missions served as training for new military drivers as well as enhancing the readiness of the unit for future deployments or state emergency duties, said Sweazey.



“It’s extremely good training for convoy security and escorts,” said Sweazey. “You can utilize this to train up for a lot of the missions you would do in combat when you’re escorting and securing a convoy.”



The unit held European drivers’ training and familiarization with Polish road signs during a weekend drill before leaving for the exercise, said Moritz.



“It’s interesting seeing all the different road signs and the different customs of the road,” said Moritz. “Not only do you have to adapt to the roadway but also you have to adapt to how people drive here. We’re in their country, on their roads, we have to drive like they do.”