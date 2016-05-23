Missouri National Guard arrives in Poland for joint training exercise

SZCZECIN, Poland. – Members of the Missouri National Guard, 3175th Military Police Company out of Warrenton arrived in Szczecin, Poland recently for Exercise Anakonda 16, an international training exercise.



Anakonda 16 is a Polish-led, joint, multinational exercise that will take place in June. The 3175th is in Poland prior to the beginning of the exercise to assist in important preparations before more than 24,000 troops from 23 other countries arrive in coming weeks.



The 3175th will be responsible for providing convoy security and leading convoys to three maneuver areas set up across the country for the exercise, said Capt. Michael Hanson, company commander of the 3175th.



“We train all year long for these kinds of basic MP tasks,” said Hanson. “And throughout the year there is always a state emergency duty that we are at, and although it is not training, it’s more experience that these Soldiers bring to the table.”



Equipment such as vehicles, generators and tents were sent on freighters from the United States to Poland. The unit will be responsible for moving the equipment across the country on convoys reaching up to 200 miles, said Hanson.



The Missouri National Guard uses exercises like these to maintain their readiness while offering soldiers an opportunity to work with the active component and other countries. Soldiers from the 3175th will work closely with active duty Army Soldiers as well as Polish army units, said Hanson.



The exercise also gives the unit members an opportunity to experience another culture as both Soldiers and civilians.



It is just as important to come home having gained an appreciation for the culture as it is to have a successful mission, said Lt. Colonel Larry Crowder, 175th Military Police Battalion commander, during a brief before the Soldiers left the United States.



For many Soldiers in the unit, Exercise Anakonda 16 is their first overseas mission with the Guard. The urban training environment provides the unit the perfect opportunity to experience the culture.



“Coming overseas with the military has given me a chance to understand how other cultures work and how to communicate with other cultures,” said Spc. Karina Escobar, a military police officer assigned to 1st Platoon, 3175th Military Police Company. “I’ve learned that I’m capable of making my way around even if language or culture might be different.”



The 3175th will begin driving convoys within in the next week. The unit’s mission is important both for the success of Exercise Anakonda 16 as well as the training needs of the unit, said Hanson.



“Everything we do is training,” said Hanson. “This exercise is just more good training for us.”



The unit previously deployed in March 2008 in support of “Operation Enduring Freedom” to support the NATO-led Kosovo Force and Multi National Task Force – East as part of nearly 1,300 Citizen-Soldiers from Missouri who supported KFOR 10.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2016 Date Posted: 02.13.2017 14:36 Story ID: 223408 Location: SZCEZCIN, PL Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Missouri National Guard arrives in Poland for joint training exercise, by CPL Samantha Whitehead, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.