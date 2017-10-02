Guam Submarine Conducts Ordnance Transfer

A Los Angeles-class attack submarine transferred retrievable exercise torpedoes (EXTORPs) to a submarine tender for the first time in more than four years at Naval Base Guam Feb. 10.



USS Chicago (SSN 721) transferred two EXTORPs to the USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) during a three-hour evolution in preparations for a planned maintenance period.



“Conducting this weapons move outboard a tender for the first time in four years was a huge win for the Sailors today and a bonus to the fleet,” said Lt. Jason Cloyd, commander, Submarine Squadron (COMSUBRON) 15 Weapons Officer. “It was a very successful evolution, and the ability to conduct this operation is a unique experience for the Sailors who participated.”



EXTORPs are a valuable training tool to prepare the Navy’s submarine force for real world situations.



“Exercise torpedoes give us the ability to train our Sailors by using the submarine weapons systems in a controlled scenario,” said Cloyd. “The Sailors use their systems to fire the EXTORPs out of the torpedo tubes at a simulated target. This not only trains the Sailors but exercises the systems they work on as well, giving them the most realistic training the fleet can offer.”



The last time an ordnance transfer was conducted between a submarine and tender was in 2012. Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723) received Tomahawk cruise missiles and advanced capability (ADCAP) torpedoes from Guam’s other submarine tender, USS Frank Cable (AS 40), in November 2012.



COMSUBRON 15 is located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam in Apra Harbor, Guam, and consists of four Los Angeles-class attack submarines. The squadron staff is responsible for providing training, material and personnel readiness support to these commands. Also based out of Naval Base Guam are submarine tenders USS Frank Cable (AS 40) and USS Emory S. Land (AS 39). The submarines and tenders are maintained as part of the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed submarine force and are readily capable of meeting global operational requirements.



