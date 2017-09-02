Army Women's Museum celebrates start of new wing construction

Photo By Amy Perry | Dr. Francoise Bonnell, U.S. Army Women's Museum director, and Brig. Gen. Rodney Fogg,...... read more read more Photo By Amy Perry | Dr. Francoise Bonnell, U.S. Army Women's Museum director, and Brig. Gen. Rodney Fogg, Quartermaster General, fourth and fifth from the left, respectively, shovel dirt during the ceremonial ground-breaking Feb. 2 for an addition to the AWM, which will nearly double the exhibition space for the facility. The two were joined by the Fort Lee garrison leadership, Army and TRADOC museum system leaders and those involved with the contract. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. (Feb. 9, 2017) -- The Fort Lee community recognized the start of construction on an addition to the Army Women’s Museum during a groundbreaking ceremony on the side of the facility Feb. 2.



Dr. Francoise Bonnell, museum director, said the event marked a great day for the facility. In what started as the Women’s Army Corps Museum in one room at Fort McClellan, Ala., this construction will nearly double the square feet of exhibit space.



“When (the AWM’s) doors opened at Fort Lee in 2001, it had a new name and a new mission,” she said. “Instead of telling the history from 1942 to 1978, it now covers women’s contributions from 1775 to the present.”



Bonnell said a previous AWM museum director noted “‘On the day the museum opened was the day it was evident the gallery space was too small.’



“And I think this is the idea that has stuck in my head for the past 10 years,” Bonnell continued. “But what has driven this expansion is the incredible changes that have taken place in the Army in terms of the evolving and expanding roles as well as the opportunities afforded to women in its ranks.”



Brig. Gen. Rodney Fogg, Quartermaster General, was on hand to help celebrate the groundbreaking and said he was excited for the new chapter in the AWM history.



“Any time I can put on a construction hat and grab a golden shovel in my hand, it’s a good day.” he said. “I am proud to stand in front of you today because we are the only branch of service in the military that has a dedicated museum for women’s history. We’re here today to make the museum bigger and better.”



The gallery construction will add approximately 4,000 square feet and, along with the current space, allow the museum staff to bring up-to-date the history of women in the Army.



Once the addition is complete this fall, the museum will close to allow a larger and more comprehensive gallery to be designed and installed into the combined space.