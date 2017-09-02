Dr. Francoise Bonnell, U.S. Army Women's Museum director, and Brig. Gen. Rodney Fogg, Quartermaster General, fourth and fifth from the left, respectively, shovel dirt during the ceremonial ground-breaking Feb. 2 for an addition to the AWM, which will nearly double the exhibition space for the facility. The two were joined by the Fort Lee garrison leadership, Army and TRADOC museum system leaders and those involved with the contract.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 12:44
|Photo ID:
|3153306
|VIRIN:
|170209-A-PN068-222
|Resolution:
|1200x470
|Size:
|207.31 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Museum celebrates new contruction, by Amy Perry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
