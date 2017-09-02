Museum celebrates new contruction

Dr. Francoise Bonnell, U.S. Army Women's Museum director, and Brig. Gen. Rodney Fogg, Quartermaster General, fourth and fifth from the left, respectively, shovel dirt during the ceremonial ground-breaking Feb. 2 for an addition to the AWM, which will nearly double the exhibition space for the facility. The two were joined by the Fort Lee garrison leadership, Army and TRADOC museum system leaders and those involved with the contract.

