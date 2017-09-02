(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Museum celebrates new contruction

    Museum celebrates new contruction

    UNITED STATES

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Amy Perry 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Dr. Francoise Bonnell, U.S. Army Women's Museum director, and Brig. Gen. Rodney Fogg, Quartermaster General, fourth and fifth from the left, respectively, shovel dirt during the ceremonial ground-breaking Feb. 2 for an addition to the AWM, which will nearly double the exhibition space for the facility. The two were joined by the Fort Lee garrison leadership, Army and TRADOC museum system leaders and those involved with the contract.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Museum celebrates new contruction, by Amy Perry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Women's Museum celebrates start of new wing construction

    TAGS

    history
    fort lee
    cascom
    army women

