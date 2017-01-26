Decades of development

Constituted as the 20th Station Medical Group on June 15, 1948, and later the 20th Tactical Hospital on March 8, 1954, today’s 20th MDG continues to aid service members as it did in previous generations.



“We are committed to providing healthcare services to meet the needs of our beneficiaries,” said Lt. Col. James Ulrich, 20th MDG administrator. “This starts with taking care of Team Shaw's medical readiness requirements to ensure our service members can meet the many demands they are called to around the globe. It also includes day-to-day, long-term, and preventative care for service members, families and retirees.”



The 20th MDG has provided aid to service members stateside and overseas since it installment at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C.



“Throughout the evolution of the Air Force and the 20th Fighter Wing, the 20th MDG always changed according to the Air Force and wing's needs,” said Christopher Koonce, 20th FW historian. “The 20th MDG transitioned with the wing from Shaw AFB, S.C., to Langley AFB, Virginia, followed by Royal Air Force Wethersfield, United Kingdom, then to RAF Upper Heyford, U.K.”



Throughout its development, the work of the 20th MDG and its Airmen continues to be recognized nationally and across the Department of Defense.



“In November 2015 we received full accreditation from the Joint Commission, ensuring that the facility met national healthcare standards,” said Ulrich, “as well as numerous individual and team awards at the Air Combat Command and Air Force level in the recent years.”



The 20th MDG moves forward with the implementation of a new medical care facility, opening for Team Shaw members Feb. 7.



“The new building was designed to provide better patient flow, an improved care experience, and increased energy savings,” said Ulrich. “Pediatrics, public health, flight medicine, and TRICARE administration will all move into the new facility so patients won't have to travel between those buildings for their care.”



The facility will offer various services from the original facility to include family health, women's health, mental health, physical therapy, optometry, pharmacy, laboratory, radiology and many others, said Ulrich.



“This medical facility is the most recent part of the MDG's continued evolution and I doubt it will be the last,” said Koonce.

