The Team Shaw 5/6, a private organization, held the event as part of a quarterly cleaning cycle that consisted of spot-checking the outskirts of the nine dorms on Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, and conducting room inspections to monitor living conditions of the over 600 dorm residents.



“The work being conducted consisted of weed trimming, pressure washing and minor maintenance,” said Master Sgt. Charles Paulson, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron unaccompanied housing manager. “With a turnout of more than 400 Airmen and supervisors, the Airmen had the opportunity to showcase their living establishments and give their feedback for improvements.”



Throughout the morning of cleaning and inspections, base leadership jumped into the fight and assisted with the cleaning of the nine dorm grounds, to show their support and increase fellowship with dorm Airmen, as well as their supervisors.



After finishing all tasks, the Airmen and their supervisors ate lunch provided by the Team Shaw 5/6 and Shaw Top 3 on the patio of the Chief Master Sgt. Emerson E. Williams Dining Facility.



“The work was extensive, but events like these are very beneficial for us,” said Airman 1st Class Zebulun Howard, 20th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control apprentice. “We must maintain these dorms because they’re our home here on base and we must treat them as such.”



Jumping into the weeds, base leadership became part of the dorm family by cleaning alongside and assisting in revamping the homes of their brothers and sisters.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2017 Date Posted: 02.09.2017 07:25 Story ID: 222982 Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen unite to conquer clean-up, by A1C Christopher Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.