(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Airmen unite to conquer clean-up

    Airmen unite to conquer clean-up

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing wait in line for food after completing...... read more read more

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2017

    Story by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Team Shaw 5/6, a private organization, held the event as part of a quarterly cleaning cycle that consisted of spot-checking the outskirts of the nine dorms on Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, and conducting room inspections to monitor living conditions of the over 600 dorm residents.

    “The work being conducted consisted of weed trimming, pressure washing and minor maintenance,” said Master Sgt. Charles Paulson, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron unaccompanied housing manager. “With a turnout of more than 400 Airmen and supervisors, the Airmen had the opportunity to showcase their living establishments and give their feedback for improvements.”

    Throughout the morning of cleaning and inspections, base leadership jumped into the fight and assisted with the cleaning of the nine dorm grounds, to show their support and increase fellowship with dorm Airmen, as well as their supervisors.

    After finishing all tasks, the Airmen and their supervisors ate lunch provided by the Team Shaw 5/6 and Shaw Top 3 on the patio of the Chief Master Sgt. Emerson E. Williams Dining Facility.

    “The work was extensive, but events like these are very beneficial for us,” said Airman 1st Class Zebulun Howard, 20th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control apprentice. “We must maintain these dorms because they’re our home here on base and we must treat them as such.”

    Jumping into the weeds, base leadership became part of the dorm family by cleaning alongside and assisting in revamping the homes of their brothers and sisters.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 07:25
    Story ID: 222982
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen unite to conquer clean-up, by A1C Christopher Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #Morale
    #ACC
    #OneTeamOneFight
    #Wingmanship
    #ShawAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT