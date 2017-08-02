10th Mountain Division Strengthens Support Relationship with Reservist Unit

“Today was a great opportunity to show our Reserve partners some of the capability and capacity we have here at Fort Drum,” said Bannister. “The meeting today between Major General Kok and the 10th mountain Division is another step in improving our relationship and support opportunities with our brothers and sisters in the Reserve component.”



Kok spent the morning taking a guided tour through Equipment Concentration Site 1 located within the Fort Drum cantonment area. ECS-1 provides logistical and maintenance support to all USAR formations in the Northeast.



He then walked through the U.S. Army Reserve Center located right outside the Gas Alley Gate before meeting with Bannister.



“I couldn’t ask for better support,” said Kok. “The graciousness of the Command to take care of us as I go around and walk the terrain has been superb.”



The value of visiting the area was stressed by Kok, who said that being physically on ground to talk with Soldiers and employees have helped to stimulate communication, which has led to ideas for solutions involving some of the issues that the reservist facilities are dealing with.



“It’s about readiness,” said Kok. “It’s about customer service and it’s about utilizing a holistic approach. It’s tying in all of the assets within the area.”



In addition to the informal partnership and cooperation between formations like the 99th RSC, the 10th Mountain Division currently is participating in the North East Regional Partnership Program as well as the Department of Defense Aligned Unit Pilot program.



The two programs formalize relationships between the 10th Mountain Division and numerous National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve units across the Northeast to increase joint training opportunities, improve readiness and reshape the Army’s forces to more effectively meet national security requirements.

