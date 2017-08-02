Foreign Language Testing Starts at Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. – A new Navy Foreign Language Testing Office (NFLTO) at Naval Air Station Pensacola opened its doors to provide testing for area Sailors, Feb. 8.



With tests administered every Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at building 634, Sailors can make appointments for testing and language test counseling by emailing languagetesting@navy.mil.



"We're excited about being able to provide this service and support to our Sailors," said Christopher Wise, director of the Navy’s Center for Language, Regional Expertise, and Culture (CLREC). "Measuring foreign language proficiency through testing is necessary for Navy leaders to understand the language capabilities available. For Sailors, a language proficiency score can affect bonus pays, special assignments and even college credit."



The NFLTO offers the Defense Language Aptitude Battery (DLAB) Test and the Defense Language Proficiency Test (DLPT).



The DLAB measures the aptitude for foreign language learning by the typical native English speaker. The DLAB may be administered to personnel who are interested in:



• Applying for foreign language training

• Being screened for assignment to foreign language training

• Cryptologic Technician Interpretive (CTI) rating

• Olmstead Scholarship Foundation Program

• Foreign Area Officer (FAO)

• Personnel Exchange Program (PEP)



The DLPT is the only Department of Defense test that measures a service member's proficiency in a foreign language in listening and/or reading. Sailors who need to establish foreign language proficiency; recertify for Foreign Language Proficiency Bonus (FLPB); or establish and maintain a language Navy Enlisted Classification (NEC) are authorized to test.



The Pensacola NFLTO is supported by staff from CLREC, located at NAS Pensacola Corry Station and a part of the Center for Information Warfare Training. CLREC delivers foreign language instruction and training on foreign cultures to prepare Navy personnel for global engagements.



