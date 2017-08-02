(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Foreign Language Testing Starts at Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Jackson 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    170208-N-FI568-004
    PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 8, 2017) Ens. Eric Skadson takes the Defense Language Aptitude Battery (DLAB) Test at the Navy Foreign Language Testing Office (NFLTO) at Naval Air Station Pensacola. The DLAB Test measures the aptitude for foreign language learning by the typical native English speaker. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor L. Jackson/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Foreign Language Testing Starts at Pensacola, by PO3 Taylor Jackson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    nas pensacola
    dlab
    clrec
    linguistics
    nflto

