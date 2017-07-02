Marines, sailors cheer on Super Bowl from Camp Wilson

Photo By Cpl. Levi Schultz | Marines and sailors participating in training watch Super Bowl LI during the Palm...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Levi Schultz | Marines and sailors participating in training watch Super Bowl LI during the Palm Springs Bob Hope USO hosted showing of the Super Bowl at the dining facility at Camp Wilson aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Feb. 5, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Levi Schultz) see less | View Image Page

Marines and sailors at Camp Wilson received a brief respite from their Integrated Training Exercise to cheer on their favorite team during the Palm Springs Bob Hope USO hosted showing of the Super Bowl aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Feb. 5, 2017.

In keeping with their mission to maintain the connection between service members and their families, home and country while they are serving, Bob Hope USO brought Super Bowl LI to the units conducting training on base.

“This is just one of the ways we can keep them connected to what’s going on,” said Theresa Cherry, center manager, Bob Hope USO. “Even though they are out here training, they can stop and take a break for a couple of hours and enjoy the game.”

During the intense game between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, more than 15 volunteers worked in conjunction with 29 Marine food service specialists to serve a tailgating party-themed meal to service members.

“It’s a great morale booster for the Marines,” said Master Sgt. Raul Zepeda, food service specialist, 1st Marine Regiment. “They’ve been recharged and are ready to go and complete their training.”