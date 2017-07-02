Recruiting Station of the Year 2016: RS Fort Lauderdale

Photo By Cpl. Diamond Peden | After a long year of hard work and dedication, Recruiting Station (RS) Fort Lauderdale...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Diamond Peden | After a long year of hard work and dedication, Recruiting Station (RS) Fort Lauderdale earned the 2016 title of 6th Marine Corps District Recruiting Station of the Year award. To earn this title, RS Fort Lauderdale significantly exceeded their recruiting quota for the year. RS Fort Lauderdale is one of eight recruiting stations inside the 6th Marine Corps District that covers the Southeast United States. see less | View Image Page

After a long year of hard work and dedication, Recruiting Station (RS) Fort Lauderdale earned the 2016 title of 6th Marine Corps District Recruiting Station of the Year award. To earn this title, RS Fort Lauderdale significantly exceeded their recruiting quota for the year.



“The success of RS Fort Lauderdale can be attributed to the determined efforts and positive leadership of the Marine recruiters and Staff Noncommissioned Officers-in-Charge (SNCOIC) of the command,” said Maj. David P. Tumanjan, Commanding Officer of RS Fort Lauderdale.



Combined with the efforts of the Marines, the recruiting station developed a formula to ensure their mission was successfully accomplished. One aspect of their formula and training, which was key to their success, was communication.



“The SNCOICs, recruiters, and Recruiting Station staff kept communication open, worked well together, and continued to teach and train each other,” said Sgt. Maj. Mark W. Upp, the sergeant major for RS Fort Lauderdale. “We are a team and communicate like a team.”



The recruiting station has already begun working towards exceeding their quota for fiscal year 2017.



“It has been a great experience working at Fort Lauderdale,” said MGySgt. Jorge A. Baca, the recruiter instructor for RS Fort Lauderdale. “Everyone wants to go to Fort Lauderdale, and I was fortunate and humbled to realize how hard these Marines work. We have to keep the same formula that this station has been using.”



There will be a lot of turnover this year with the recruiting station, but we are excited to face the challenges ahead; and I am sure the Marines will respond well as they always do said Baca.



Most importantly, the recruiting station did not work towards an award, but with the goal of attaining the highest quality candidates and providing them the opportunity to earn the title “U.S. Marine.”



“It isn’t about trophies or awards,” said Tumanjan. “It is about beginning the transformation to make Marines and ensuring that the operating forces will have the best Marines to accomplish the mission.”